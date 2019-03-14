Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00
St. John's Church
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Pamela Barnes Notice
BARNES Pamela Anne Peacefully on March 9th 2019
at The Manor House, Chatburn,
Pamela, aged 78 years of Sabden.
The dearly loved wife of Ken,
much loved mother of
Christopher and Jonathan,
loving mother-in-law of Sarah,
also a devoted grandma of George.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. John's Church, Read
on Thursday March 21st at
10am followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Pamela
if so desired may be given
for the Alzheimer's Society,
c/o Mr. K. Barnes,
Wiswell Moor House,
Whalley Road, Sabden,
Clitheroe, BB7 9DT.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
