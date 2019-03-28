Home

WALKER Norman Pat, Jenna and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence.
Received during their sad loss.
Thanking also
Rev. Andy Froud
for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received.
A total of £650.00 has been given for Macmillan Cancer Support.
They would alsolike to thank the District Nurses especially Jill,
also to Jo Fallowes the
Macmillan Nurse for
all their care and support.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
