Resources More Obituaries for Norman Walker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Walker

Notice WALKER Norman Pat, Jenna and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and

cards of condolence.

Received during their sad loss.

Thanking also

Rev. Andy Froud

for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received.

A total of £650.00 has been given for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They would alsolike to thank the District Nurses especially Jill,

also to Jo Fallowes the

Macmillan Nurse for

all their care and support. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices