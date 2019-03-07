|
WALKER Norman Peacefully on March 4th 2019 in hospital, Norman, aged 59 years, of Chatburn and formerly of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Jenna,
a devoted grandad of Ava-Hope and Lochlan, also a dear brother of Jean, and loved by all the family.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Norman if so desired may be given for either Cancer Research U.K. or Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Miss J. Walker,
17 Quarry Farm Court, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4GB.
For funeral arrangements
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
