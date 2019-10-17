Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
09:30
Accrington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Norma Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Norma Peacefully on October 10th, 2019 at Castleford Home for the Elderly, Clitheroe.
Norma, aged 92 years,
formerly of Read.
The dearly loved wife of the late Thomas and loved by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday October 24th
at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Norma,
if so desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Mrs Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.