WILKINSON Norma Peacefully on October 10th, 2019 at Castleford Home for the Elderly, Clitheroe.
Norma, aged 92 years,
formerly of Read.
The dearly loved wife of the late Thomas and loved by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday October 24th
at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Norma,
if so desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Mrs Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019