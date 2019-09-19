Resources More Obituaries for Norma Hoyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Hoyle

Notice HOYLE Norma Eric, Beverly and Trudy would like to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours

for the overwhelming number of tributes, messages of sympathy and donations received following

Norma's death.

Thank you to all those who attended the thanksgiving service at Trinity Methodist Church with special thanks to Reverend Ian Humphreys for his guidance and beautiful service. We are grateful to the Calf's Head staff for their wonderful food and seamless service, enabling us to celebrate Norma's life in style, and to

The Flower House for their exquisite flowers.

Finally, thanks to Brian Price & Son for their tremendous support

