Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hoyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hoyle

Notice Condolences

Norma Hoyle Notice
HOYLE Norma Helena Peacefully on September 4th 2019 at home. Norma, aged 88 years,
of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of the late John, loving partner of Eric, dear mother of Beverly and Trudy, also a loved mother-in-law of Paul and a devoted grandma of John, Elizabeth, Ben and Holly. Reposing in 'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. A private cremation will take place. All are invited to a Service of Thanksgiving at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe, tomorrow Friday September 13th at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Norma,
if so desired, may be given for
Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o
Miss A. Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.