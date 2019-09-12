|
|
|
HOYLE Norma Helena Peacefully on September 4th 2019 at home. Norma, aged 88 years,
of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of the late John, loving partner of Eric, dear mother of Beverly and Trudy, also a loved mother-in-law of Paul and a devoted grandma of John, Elizabeth, Ben and Holly. Reposing in 'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. A private cremation will take place. All are invited to a Service of Thanksgiving at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe, tomorrow Friday September 13th at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Norma,
if so desired, may be given for
Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o
Miss A. Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019