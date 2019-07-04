|
|
|
SCOTT Muriel Frances On Saturday 22nd June 2019, peacefully in Springhill House Care Home, Accrington,
Muriel aged 79 years the dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril,
much loved mum of Karen and Graham, loving grandma of Daniel and mother in law of Brian.
The funeral took place on Wednesday 3rd July at
Pleasington Crematorium.
Enq Co-op Funeralcare,
10-14 Mincing Lane, Blackburn
BB2 2EB Tel: 01254 57331
Donations in Muriel's memory may be made to Marie Curie.
The family would like to thank
Mr Geoffrey Peddie for his comforting ministrations and to Belle, Jackie, Graeme and staff from Co-op Funeralcare Blackburn for dignified arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019