|
|
|
O'HAGAN
Michael On 3rd June 2019 at home.
Michael
Aged 75 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband
of the late Doreen,
much loved dad of
Mark, Jayne and Stephen, also a
dearest grandad of Richard, Robert, Christine and Adam. R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on
Wednesday 19th June at 2pm
followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Michael,
if so desired, may be given for Cancer Research U.K c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn,
14 Montague Street,
Clitheroe, BB7 2EB
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
Read More