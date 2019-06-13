Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
14:00
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church
Clitheroe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael O'Hagan

Notice Condolences

Michael O'Hagan Notice
O'HAGAN
Michael On 3rd June 2019 at home.

Michael
Aged 75 years
of Clitheroe.

The dearly loved husband
of the late Doreen,
much loved dad of
Mark, Jayne and Stephen, also a
dearest grandad of Richard, Robert, Christine and Adam. R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on
Wednesday 19th June at 2pm
followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Michael,
if so desired, may be given for Cancer Research U.K c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn,
14 Montague Street,
Clitheroe, BB7 2EB

Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.