Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30
Skipton Crematorium
LEGG Michael John
(Mike) Peacefully on July 30th 2019 in hospital. Mike, aged 72 years.
The much loved dad of John, Elizabeth and Mark, also a dear father-in-law and loving grandad of Giulia, Rebecca, Hazel and Hannah, also a dear brother.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Friday August 16th at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mike if so desired, may be given for
Mountain Rescue England and Wales and may be given online at mountain.rescue.org.uk
or at the service.

Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
