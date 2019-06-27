Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
HARTFORD Michael David
(Mick) Paul would like to express his sincere thanks to all friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy received during his sad loss. Thanking also Monsignor John Corcoran for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the Requiem Mass and have given donations and Mass Offerings.
He would also like to express his appreciation to all the Medical teams involved in his care and Ann Bowman for her support.
To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and
Low Moor Club for the refreshments.
Finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all their help with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
