BURKE Michael Val would like to express her sincere thanks to everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during her sad loss. Thanking also Miss Gazli and her team at ENT and Ward C22 at Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their care, to Judith Talbot for her kind words at the service, and to Steve Burke, Dan and Stevie J for the music, to Kevin for the lovely buffet, Voila for the floral tribute, and to everyone who attended the funeral service and who have given their support. Finally, to Jean,
Carl and Pauline for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019