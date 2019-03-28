Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30
St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church
Clitheroe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary O'Hagan

Notice Condolences

Mary O'Hagan Notice
O'HAGAN (nee Musgrove)
Mary Peacefully on March 20th 2019
in hospital, Mary aged 83 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Laurence, much loved
mum of Michael and Kathleen,
loving mother-in-law of Janet
and Ian, dearest nanna of Thomas, Paul, Clare and Matthew,
also a dear sister of Alice.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Thursday 4th April
at 10.30am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mary
if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Heart Fund,
c/o Mrs Angela Beard,
Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre,
Railway View Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.