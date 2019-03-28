|
|
|
O'HAGAN (nee Musgrove)
Mary Peacefully on March 20th 2019
in hospital, Mary aged 83 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Laurence, much loved
mum of Michael and Kathleen,
loving mother-in-law of Janet
and Ian, dearest nanna of Thomas, Paul, Clare and Matthew,
also a dear sister of Alice.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Thursday 4th April
at 10.30am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mary
if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Heart Fund,
c/o Mrs Angela Beard,
Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre,
Railway View Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
