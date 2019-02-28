Resources More Obituaries for Mary Hodgson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Hodgson

Notice HODGSON Mary Louie, Albert and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. J. Oldfield for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received. They would also like to express their thanks to everyone at The Hollies Nursing Home, Clayton-le-Moors for all their care and kindness, also to the Hark to Bounty and staff for the lovely refreshments and finally to the Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tribute. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019