Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00
St. Andrew's Church
Slaidburn
HODGSON Mary Peacefully on February 5th 2019
at The Hollies Nursing Home, Clayton-le Moors.
Mary, aged 81 years, formerly of Slaidburn. The dearly loved daughter of the late Stephen and Louie, also a loved sister of Louie, Albert and the late Nora, Enid, Raymond and Stephen, also a dear sister-in-law and auntie.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn on Wednesday
20th February at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mary,
if so desired, may be given for
St. Andrew's Church,
c/o Rev. J. Oldfield, The Rectory, Slaidburn, Clitheroe, BB7 3ER.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.