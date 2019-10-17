|
|
|
RICHARDS Marlene Peacefully on October 8th, 2019 at The Croft Care Home, Whalley.
Marlene aged 80 years
of Whalley.
The dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mother
of the late Michael, and loved
by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on Thursday October 24th at 2pm, followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marlene
if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o
Miss A.Beard, Pendleside
Medical Practice, Clitheroe
Health Centre, Railway View
Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019