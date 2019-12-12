|
|
|
WALKER Marjorie Peacefully on December 9th, 2019 in hospital.
Marjorie
aged 97 years
of Slaidburn.
The dearly loved wife of the late Herbert, much loved mum of Jane, Dinah, Thomas and Jennifer, loving mother-in-law of David, Stephen and Richard, devoted nanna of Josephine, Russell, Annis and Franchesca, also a dear
great nanna of Jamie.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment
will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn on
Monday 16th December at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Marjorie, if so desired, may be given for either the
Friends of Slaidburn Country Practice or St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn, c/o Mr. R. Schofield, Brookside Cottage, Grunsagill, Tosside, North Yorkshire,
BD23 4SJ.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019