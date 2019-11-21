|
|
|
PICKLES Marjorie Peacefully on 14th November 2019 at her home.
Marjorie, aged 89 years
and surrounded by her family,
the dearly loved wife of Donald, much loved mum of Judith,
also a dearest grandmother
and great grandmother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium today Thursday 21st November
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marjorie
if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Crossroads Care
c/o Mrs Grace Hore, Bellman Mill, Salthill, Clitheroe, BB7 1QW.
Enquires to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019