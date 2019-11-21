|
|
|
LAWLEY Marjorie Gladys Passed away peacefully at the Manor House, Chatburn on Saturday 16th November 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma, Mother-in-law and friend to many.
Sadly missed by all.
A Service of Thanksgiving to take place at St Johns Church, Read
on Friday December 13th 2019
at 11.30am.
A Private Family Cremation will take place prior to the Service.
Flowers and enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019