Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Notice

MERCER Marilyn Keith and family would like
to express their sincere thanks
to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, donations, letters and cards
of condolence received
during this sad time.

Thanks to Rev. Sally Ratcliffe
for her kind words,
help and comfort, also to the Pendleside Medical Practice,
The Paramedic service and staff
at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Thank you to the staff at
The Waddington Arms
for their excellent hospitality. Finally, to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their care and attention.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
