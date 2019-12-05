|
|
|
MERCER Marilyn Suddenly but peacefully on December 1st 2019, in hospital.
Marilyn,
aged 81 years,
the dearly loved wife of Keith, a much loved mother of Karen, Fiona and Richard, a dear mother in law of Grant, John and Hazel, also a devoted grandma of Jordan, Amy, Emily, Samantha, Declan,
Jack and Rebecca.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 10.20am followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Waddington Methodist Church at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Marilyn,
if so desired, may be given for Waddington Methodist Church, please make cheques payable to Clitheroe Methodist Circuit c/o Waddington Methodist Church,
96 The Square, Waddington,
Clitheroe BB7 3HZ
For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019