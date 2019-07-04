|
|
|
URRY Marie
(nee Johnson) On Monday June 24th 2019,
Marie Urry passed away peacefully
aged 86 years.
Marie was the dearly beloved
wife of the late George,
loving Mum of Lindsey & Fred, Nick & Angela, Alison & Paul, treasured
Granny of Alexandra, James, Tim, Douglas, Joanna, Francesca and
Isabella, devoted Great Granny of Joshua and Xavier and a
great friend of many.
Marie's funeral service will be held in Sabden Baptist Chapel on
Monday July 8th at 12.15pm
followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Marie
will be most gratefully
accepted on behalf of the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019