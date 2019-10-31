Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
13:00
St Leonard's Church
Padiham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Young

Notice Condolences

Margaret Young Notice
YOUNG Margaret
(nee Speak) On Thursday October 24th 2019 with her loving family at her side,
Margaret Young passed away peacefully aged 91 years.
Margaret was the dearly beloved wife of Albert, devoted mum of Roger and the late John,
dear mother-in-law of Gill and Ann, a treasured gran and a dear
sister and aunt.
Margaret was a popular local Soprano and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Her funeral service will be held in St Leonard's Church, Padiham on Tuesday November 5th at 1.00pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Margaret will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of The Stroke Unit at
Royal Blackburn Hospital or
Bone Cancer Research Trust.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -