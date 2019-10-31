|
YOUNG Margaret
(nee Speak) On Thursday October 24th 2019 with her loving family at her side,
Margaret Young passed away peacefully aged 91 years.
Margaret was the dearly beloved wife of Albert, devoted mum of Roger and the late John,
dear mother-in-law of Gill and Ann, a treasured gran and a dear
sister and aunt.
Margaret was a popular local Soprano and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Her funeral service will be held in St Leonard's Church, Padiham on Tuesday November 5th at 1.00pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Margaret will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of The Stroke Unit at
Royal Blackburn Hospital or
Bone Cancer Research Trust.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019