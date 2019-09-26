Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Smith

Notice SMITH Margaret Stephens The family of the late

Margaret Smith of Clitheroe wishes to thank all her friends for their kind words and condolences following their sad loss, particularly those who came to her Celebration Of Life Service at Clitheroe Parish Church on Saturday 21st September.

Donations to the North West Air Ambulance amounting to almost £400 were gratefully received. Particular appreciation goes to the Reverend Andy Froud for his kindness and support,

Dr. John Zakrzewski for his continued attention, to staff at

The Manor House, Chatburn who looked after Margaret in the last weeks of her life and to

Price's Funeral Directors for their professional care and assistance. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019