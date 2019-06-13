|
Rose Margaret The family of Margaret Rose would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their constant support, expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards. Thank you very much to everyone who attended the funeral service and generous donations for the E.C.M.O. Charity, in memory of Margaret. Thank you to Sandra Howles for your upbeat and thoughtful service. Thanking the Eagle at Barrow for their great service and refreshments and also Sarah, John and David from Talbot Funeral Service for their dignified and professional services.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
