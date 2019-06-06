|
|
|
MARSDEN Margaret
(Mairead)
Mary of Clitheroe
On 25th May 2019 peacefully in hospital aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John and much loved
mother of John, Paul & Julie.
The beloved Grandma to Louis, Thomas, Joseph, Jacob,
Maeve and Charlie.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 7th June 2019 10am at
St Michaels & St Johns RC Church, Lowergate, Clitheroe, BB7 1AG. Burial afterwards at
Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to
St Michaels and St Johns RC Primary School c/o Janet Clegg, The Presbytery, Lowergate, Clitheroe, BB7 1AG
Enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Services.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
Read More