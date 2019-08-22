Resources More Obituaries for Malcolm Blackburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Malcolm Blackburn

Notice BLACKBURN Malcolm M.B.E., J.P. Judith, Stephen, Richard, Martin and their families are grateful for all the wonderful tributes received following Malcolm's death on August 4th. Your beautiful cards, letters, flowers and prayers have helped us so much at this sad time. We thank everyone who came to the Thanksgiving Service - your presence and joyful singing made it very special. Thank you to our Rector Rev. Mark Pickett for his support and encouraging words and also to the many friends at St. James' Church who helped in a practical way before and after the service - we couldn't have managed without you! Thank you too for your generous donations to our chosen charities. Mytton Fold Hotel was a lovely venue - thank you to Lisa and Staff for excellent refreshments. We wish to thank Joanne Murray and Staff at Nelson Manor Care Home who looked after Malcolm so well during the past seven months. Finally to Jean, Carl and Pauline at Brian Price and Son - we thank you so much for your sympathy, advice and professional help with the

funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019