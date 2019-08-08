|
Blackburn Malcolm Harold
M.B.E., J.P. Peacefully on August 4th 2019
at Nelson Manor Care Home
after a long illness.
Malcolm aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of Judith, much loved dad of
Stephen, Richard and Martin,
dear father-in-law of Alison, Angie and Johanna, also a loving grandad of James, Richard, Hannah,
Holly, Jacob and Lydia,
also a dear foster father of
Rachel and Michael.
Reposing in & 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. A private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
St. James' Church, Clitheroe on Friday August 16th at 11.30am.
Please wear bright clothes.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Malcolm if so desired may be given for either the National Autistic Society or Uganda Concern U.K., c/o
Mrs J. Blackburn, 31 Buccleuch Avenue, Clitheroe, BB7 2DZ.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019