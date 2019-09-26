FITZPATRICK Maggie Brian, Helen and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received

during their sad loss. Thanking also Monsignor John Corcoran for his kind words and comforting

ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations and Mass

Offerings. They would also like to express their appreciation to

Dr W Mackean, Ward 16 Burnley

General and Ward B20 Royal Blackburn Hospitals, the Paramedic Service, along with Accident and Emergency Department, the District Nurses, Carers of Crossroads and all the medical teams involved in her care, for all their care and support.

To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and Kevin at the Old School Rooms for the refreshments. Brian and Helen would like to thank all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their kind attention during this very difficult time. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019