FITZPATRICK Maggie Peacefully in her sleep on September 4th, 2019 at home. Maggie aged 78 years of Clitheroe. (A former English Teacher at
St. Augustine's R.C. High School, Billington).
The dearly loved Wife of the late Kevin, much loved Mother of Brian and Helen, loved Mother-in-law of Jacqueline and Carlton, dearest Grandma of Ben, James and Liam, devoted Great Grandma of Freddie, loved Sister of Lilian,
also a dear Aunt and friend to many. R.I.P. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Thursday September 19th at 11.30am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Maggie if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o Miss A. Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe,
BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019