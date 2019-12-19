|
SIMMONS Mabel Gertrude
(Mabs) Peacefully on December 14th 2019 at High Brake House, Clitheroe. Mabs, aged 99 years,
the dearly loved wife of Gordon and much loved by all her family.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest.'
A private cremation will take place. A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at
Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday
7th January 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mabs,
if so desired, may be given for
RAFA Benevolent Fund;
c/o Mr A Simmons,
60 The Anchorage,
Liverpool, L3 4DR.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019