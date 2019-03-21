|
HOUGHTON Mabel Peacefully on March 13th 2019
in hospital.
Mabel, aged 92 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill), much loved mother of Janice and Peter, loving
mother-in-law of Chris and Tom, dearest gran of Bill and Claire,
also a devoted great gran of Noah.
Reposing in Peacehaven Chapel of Rest. A service will be held at
St. Mary's Church, Clitheroe, on Wednesday 27th March at 1.15pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mabel,
if so desired, may be given to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation,
c/o Mr. Bill Honeywell,
1 Castlegate, Clitheroe, BB7 1AZ.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
