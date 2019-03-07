Resources More Obituaries for Lynne Zamorski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynne Zamorski

Notice ZAMORSKI Lynne John, Angela, Diane, Helen and Rebecca would like to

express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and offers of help received during this sad time.

Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for such a fitting service and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations.

They would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses, Macmillan Nurses and staff of Clitheroe Community Hospital for all their care and support to both Lynne and ourselves. Finally, the family would like to thank Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for going above and beyond in their compassionate service. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019