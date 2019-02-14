|
ZAMORSKI Lynne Peacefully on February 8th 2019
in Clitheroe Hospital and
surrounded by her family.
Lynne aged 69 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum of Angela, Diane, Helen and Rebecca, dearest sister of Sandra, also a devoted nana
and great nana.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday February 26th at 11am followed by a private cremation.
The family request that no black be worn but bright colours to celebrate Mum's life.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Lynne if so desired may be given for either CJD Charity and may be given online at www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/rebecca-pratt6
or St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, donations for both charities may be sent
c/o Mrs R. Pratt, 18 Hayhurst Street, Clitheroe, BB7 1NB.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
