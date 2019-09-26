Home

Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
13:30
Accrington Crematorium
Lydia Hargreaves Notice
Hargreaves Lydia Jean
" Queenie Jeanie" Aged 84.
Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on the
15th September 2019.
Dear wife to the late Alan Jeffrey.
Much loved Mum of Alan, Denise, Mark, Vikki and the late Nicola.
Loving Grandma &
Great Grandma.
A dear Sister.
She will be miss by all
family and friends.
The Celebration of the life
of Jean will take on
Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at Accrington Crematorium
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only.
Charity donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK and
Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
