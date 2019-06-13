Limbert Leslie (Les) Sandra, Lynn, Sharon, Mark, Samantha and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.

Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received

in his memory.

They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ibbotson, Macmillan Nurse Jo Fallows, District Nurses and Dispensary for all their care and support.

To Sue at The Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes and the Brown Cow, Chatburn for the refreshments.

Finally to all at Brian Price and Son for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019