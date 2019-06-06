|
LIMBERT Leslie
(Les) Peacefully on
May 29th 2019 at home,
Les, aged 75 years of Chatburn.
The dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Lynn, Sharon, Mark and Samantha, loved father-in-law of Ian, Justine and Andrew, also a devoted grandad of Georgina, Zack, George, Chloe and James. Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at Christ Church, Chatburn, today Thursday June 6th at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Les if so desired may be given for either Pancreatic Cancer U.K. or
Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o
Mrs S. Broomhead,
5 Downham Road, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4AU.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
