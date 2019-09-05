Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30
Skipton Crematorium
Len Hubble Notice
HUBBLE Len Died peacefully at home in Clitheroe on August 28th 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved Dad of Sheila, also a dear Grandad of Mark and Katy.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium, today, Thursday September 5th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Len if so desired may be given for
Women in Need, c/o Dr. S. Bailey, 30 George Lane, Read, BB12 7RH.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019
