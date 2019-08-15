Home

TAYLOR Kenneth Lund
(Ken) Frances and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many cards and messages of condolence. Thanking also Reverend Stephen Dawson for his kind words and excellent service and all who attended the funeral service and for the generous donations given in Ken's memory. They would also like to express their appreciation to Milton House for the care and kindness given to Ken.
To Lucy Knowles for the catering, Helen at Slaidburn for the lovely flowers and the Price family for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019
