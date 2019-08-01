|
TAYLOR Kenneth Lund (Ken) Peacefully on July 27th 2019 at Milton House, Gargrave, Ken
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved husband of Frances, a much loved dad of Arthur, Alan, John, Malcolm and Peter, also a much loved
father in law, a devoted grandad of Ian, Mark, Neil, William, Max and Rachael and great grandad of Annabelle, Sophia and Bobby.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and Interment will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Rathmell on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ken, if so desired may be given for the Holy Trinity Church or the North Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o
Mrs G. Taylor, Scoutber End, Rathmell, Settle, N. Yorks,
BD24 0LP.
For all funeral arrangements please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019