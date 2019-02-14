|
|
|
HOULKER Kenneth Derek Peacefully on February 3rd 2019
in hospital. Derek aged 78 years.
The dearly loved husband of Kathleen, much loved dad of Catherine, David and Stuart, also a dear father-in-law and a dearest grandad of Ben, Christopher, Thomas and Oliver, and a dear brother of Malcolm. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at
Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Derek if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance,
c/o Mrs Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd. Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More