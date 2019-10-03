|
|
|
Warburton Keith John Sadly passed away on Thursday 26th September 2019
at Royal Blackburn Hospital
aged 79.
Dear Husband to Florence.
Keith will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The Reqium Mass will take place on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 1.45pm at St Michael & St John R C Church, Clitheroe.
Followed by a commital at Clitheroe Cemetery at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Charity donations if desired in memory of Keith to British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support.
C/o Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019