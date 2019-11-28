Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00
St Helen's Church
Waddington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katrina Fell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katrina Fell

Notice

Katrina Fell Notice
FELL Katrina Frances
(Kat) Angela, Damian, Tash, Livs, Annie, Jonathan and family would like to express their sincere thanks to
all relatives, many friends and neighbours for the overwhelming kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and flowers and love received during this sad time. They would also like to express their appreciation to Rev. Christopher Wood for his
kind words and comforting ministrations and to the many people who attended the funeral service and for donations received. Special thanks to
'The Waddy Army' and
The Lower Buck for their support and to Sue at The Flower House for the beautiful floral tribute.
Finally, to all at Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -