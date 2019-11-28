|
FELL Katrina Frances
(Kat) Angela, Damian, Tash, Livs, Annie, Jonathan and family would like to express their sincere thanks to
all relatives, many friends and neighbours for the overwhelming kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and flowers and love received during this sad time. They would also like to express their appreciation to Rev. Christopher Wood for his
kind words and comforting ministrations and to the many people who attended the funeral service and for donations received. Special thanks to
'The Waddy Army' and
The Lower Buck for their support and to Sue at The Flower House for the beautiful floral tribute.
Finally, to all at Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019