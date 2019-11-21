|
|
|
FELL Katrina Frances
(Kat) On November 8th 2019.
Kat
aged 23 years
of Waddington.
The dearly loved daughter of Angela, Damian and Jonathan, adored sister of Tash, Annie, Livs and Seb, loved granddaughter of Anne Fell and a best friend to all.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and Interment will take place at St Helen's Church, Waddington on Monday
November 25th at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kat,
if so desired, may be given for
North West Air Ambulance; c/o Mrs V Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquires to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019