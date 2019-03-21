|
|
|
WALKER (nee Hudson)
Kathryn Anne (Kath) Peacefully on March 14th 2019 in hospital. Kath, aged 65 years,
of Clitheroe and formerly
of Chatburn.
The dearly loved wife of Grahame, much loved mum of Daniel, Emma and Natalie, a loving mother-in-law, and a devoted grandma of Alfie, Molly and Poppy, also a dear
sister-in-law and an amazing friend to many.
Reposing in "Peacehaven"
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
Christ Church, Chatburn,
on Tuesday March 26th at 1pm followed by interment at
Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kath, if so desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Mrs M. Blatchford,
13 Chatburn Old Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
