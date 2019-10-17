|
|
|
Law Kathleen In hospital,
on the 7th October 2019, Kathleen aged 78 years, the loving wife of the late Barry, much loved Mother to David
and the late Alison.
A comical character
and good friend to all.
The funeral service will take
place on Monday 21st October
with a service at Christ Church, Chatburn, at 10am, followed by cremation in Accrington at 11:40am. Family flowers only,
please but donations may be
made, in memory of Kathleen,
to The British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research,
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019