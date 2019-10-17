Home

Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Kathleen Law

Kathleen Law Notice
Law Kathleen In hospital,
on the 7th October 2019, Kathleen aged 78 years, the loving wife of the late Barry, much loved Mother to David
and the late Alison.
A comical character
and good friend to all.

The funeral service will take
place on Monday 21st October
with a service at Christ Church, Chatburn, at 10am, followed by cremation in Accrington at 11:40am. Family flowers only,
please but donations may be
made, in memory of Kathleen,
to The British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research,
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW,
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019
