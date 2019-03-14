|
|
|
Kathleen Bolton
"Katie" Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 4th March 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Bill.
Much loved and special mum of Andrew and Joanne. Adored mother in law of Mandy and Del. Cherished grandma of Aisha, Michael and Henry and great grandma of Grace and Isabella. Loving sister, auntie and
a good friend to many.
"She will be sadly missed
and in our hearts forever."
The funeral service took place on Wednesday 13th March at
St Peter's Church, Salesbury followed by cremation at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o and further inquiries to Blackburn Funeral Services, 9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn, BB2 4DY.
Tel: 01254 260005
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More