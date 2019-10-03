|
RIDING Kath Peacefully on September 19th 2019 in hospital. Kath aged 91 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Whalley and Wilpshire. The dearly loved wife of Frank, much loved mum of Alison and Alan, loving mother-in-law of Martin and Liona, dearest grandma of Rebecca, Ross, Nathan and Thomas, also a devoted great grandma. Service and cremation took place at Pleasington Crematorium on Tuesday October 1st. Donations in memory of Kath if so desired, may be given for Save the Children c/o Dr Martin Seddon, 3 Mount Pleasant, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4AF.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd; Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019