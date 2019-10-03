Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Kath Riding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kath Riding

Notice Condolences

Kath Riding Notice
RIDING Kath Peacefully on September 19th 2019 in hospital. Kath aged 91 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Whalley and Wilpshire. The dearly loved wife of Frank, much loved mum of Alison and Alan, loving mother-in-law of Martin and Liona, dearest grandma of Rebecca, Ross, Nathan and Thomas, also a devoted great grandma. Service and cremation took place at Pleasington Crematorium on Tuesday October 1st. Donations in memory of Kath if so desired, may be given for Save the Children c/o Dr Martin Seddon, 3 Mount Pleasant, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4AF.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd; Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.