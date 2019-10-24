|
FELTELL Joyce Clayton Peacefully on October 20th 2019
at Alston View Nursing Home, Longridge. Joyce aged 85 years
of West Bradford.
The dearly loved wife of Bob,
much loved mother of Stephen, Andrew and the late Jeanette, dearest grandma of Connor and Nicky, also a devoted great grandma of Leyton.
Reposing in Peacehaven Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at Brocklands Woodland Burial Site, Rathmell, Settle on Tuesday 29th October at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joyce if so desired may be given to a charity of your own personal choice.
Enquiries to
Brian Price & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019