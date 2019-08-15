|
Evans Joyce Late of Whalley Road Billington.
Passed away peacefully at home in Stone, Staffs.
on Thursday 8th August 2019
surrounded by her family.
Dearly loved Wife of the late George; Mother to Michael and Kate; cherished Mother in Law to Elizabeth and Les.
Also a much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
Joyce will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service was held at
St. Michael's and St. Wulfad's Church, Stone
on 14th August 2019.
Coop Funeralcare
33 High Street,
Stone, Staffs.
ST15 8AJ.
01785 813375
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019